Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.01 and its 200 day moving average is $332.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.