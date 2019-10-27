Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.30.

NYSE CGC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 150.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 128.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,225 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

