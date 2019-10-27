Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Earns Media Impact Score of 3.20

News stories about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canon earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Canon’s ranking:

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $27.27 on Friday. Canon has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Canon had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.