CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTST shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
CannTrust stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
