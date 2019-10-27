CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTST shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

CannTrust stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CannTrust by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter valued at about $44,447,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CannTrust by 84.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

