Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Decreased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 58.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 114.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 234,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,678. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $1.091 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

