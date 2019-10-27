Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 9,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 122,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

