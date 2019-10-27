Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.90.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 554,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,453. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.