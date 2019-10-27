Canaccord Genuity Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 525

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “restricted” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.50 ($5.72).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

