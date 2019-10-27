Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.12 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after purchasing an additional 778,699 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,198 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

