Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

