Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.24

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 217481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,095,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,429 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.