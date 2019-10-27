BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

