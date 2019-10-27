BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys New Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 13,216 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $2,693,420.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

