Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

