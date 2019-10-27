Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,687,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,291. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

