Brokerages Set New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price at $1.20

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,242 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of New Gold by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,753,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 710,826 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,794. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.