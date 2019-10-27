Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Target Price at GBX 898.75

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.75 ($11.74).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

LON AGK traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 793.60 ($10.37). 1,083,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 9.38 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

