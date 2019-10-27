Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $50,011,521.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Workday by 23.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.75. 1,213,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.76 and a beta of 1.53.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

