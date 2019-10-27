Brokerages Expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,362.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,237 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in KemPharm by 90.6% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

