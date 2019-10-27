Brokerages Anticipate LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.38. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,621,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

