Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $68.56 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.49.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $736,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock worth $480,037,506. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

