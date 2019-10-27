Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $68.56 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.49.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $736,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock worth $480,037,506. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.