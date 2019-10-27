Brokerages Anticipate Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.19 million.

Several research firms have commented on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of GWR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.08. 340,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

