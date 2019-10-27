Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post sales of $16.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.96 million to $25.76 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $84.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.98 million to $108.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.01 million to $128.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,885. argenx has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

