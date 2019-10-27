Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

