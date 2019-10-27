Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

