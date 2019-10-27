Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,361,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $206,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,751,000 after buying an additional 114,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $216,780.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $216,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.26.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

