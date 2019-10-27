Brinker Capital Inc. Has $886,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $139.73 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.88.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

