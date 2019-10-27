Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,329.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 372.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.