Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 292.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

