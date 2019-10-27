Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 7,228 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cannae by 1,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

