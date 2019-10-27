Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

