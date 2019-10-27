Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 80,528 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $983,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

