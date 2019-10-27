Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.06.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,771.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,844.70. The stock has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

