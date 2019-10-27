Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 4,332 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

