Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

