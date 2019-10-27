BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.72. 142,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after acquiring an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

