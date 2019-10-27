Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.83. 4,056,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

