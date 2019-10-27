Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 44,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 7,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $339.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.