BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 568,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,765. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.3065 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.