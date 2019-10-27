BMO Capital Markets Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $14.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SLM stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

