BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $63.59 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 29.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.6% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

