Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $1.07 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.