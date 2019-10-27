Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

