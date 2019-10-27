BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,047 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,893,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 259,693 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,812,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 205,754 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.78 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

