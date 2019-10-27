BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,518,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of ORN opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

