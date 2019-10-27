BlackRock Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 158,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter.

HEZU stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

