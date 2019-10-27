BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.10% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDRA. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

