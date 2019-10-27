BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.72. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

Several analysts have commented on IBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.