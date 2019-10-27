BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,561 Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Aviat Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.