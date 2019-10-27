Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,007,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after buying an additional 259,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $578,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

